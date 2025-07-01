Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual sequel to the 2007 film Taare Zameen Par, has been well received by audiences and is seeing steady growth at the box office. Blending warmth and light-hearted moments, the film highlights Aamir Khan’s continued dedication to storytelling and his effort to draw audiences back to theatres with a family-friendly narrative.

Aamir Khan felicitated by Multiplex Association of India for choosing theatrical release over OTT for Sitaare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan indeed made a bold decision to release Sitaare Zameen Par only on the big screens despite a major chunk of the audience being saturated on OTT. This not only speaks volumes about his love for cinema but is also a reflection of his courage and belief in the theatrical medium. Whatever success the film is achieving today is largely because Aamir brought audiences back to the theatres.

The multiplex association, who were deeply impacted by the shift of audiences from theatres to OTT, are truly appreciative of Aamir Khan’s decision to release Sitaare Zameen Par only on the big screen and never on OTT. The multiplex association felicitated Aamir Khan for the same and arranged a party.

“Sitaare Zameen Par reaffirms Aamir Sir’s deep connection with audiences and his enduring faith in the big screen. His legacy is defined not just by box office success, but by the impact his stories leave behind. The entire exhibition community salutes his vision and his steadfast support for Indian theatres.” said, Kamal Gianchandani, President, MAI.

“At a time of industry-wide transformation, Mr. Aamir Khan’s steadfast commitment to theatrical cinema epitomised by Sitaare Zameen Par is both inspiring and transformative. His decision to release the film exclusively on the big screen reaffirms the irreplaceable magic of shared, communal storytelling. At Cinépolis, we are honoured to recognise a true visionary who champions cinema in its purest form—seen together, as intended. Aamir Khan’s bold move reinforces our belief that theatres remain the heart of authentic cinematic experiences, and we stand proudly alongside him in celebrating cinema as it was always meant to be.” said, Devang Sampat, Managing Director at Cinepolis India.

“Aamir Khan’s unwavering commitment to the theatrical experience and his courage to back meaningful cinema is truly inspiring. Sitaare Zameen Par is not just a box office success, it is a shining example of how powerful storytelling can thrive in cinemas, both Multiplexes and Single screens. We applaud Aamir Khan’s legacy of pushing boundaries and thank him for continuing to place his trust in Indian theatres.” said Shashank Raizada, Manging Director Delite Cinema, Delhi.

