Last Updated 30.11.2022 | 7:00 PM IST

HyunA announces her breakup with DAWN in a short social media post

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

South Korean pop artists HyunA and DAWN have ended their relationship after 6 years of dating. On November 30, HyunA took to her official Instagram handle to announce her split with DAWN. She confessed in the post that the pair have decided to part ways and remain on cordial terms. “We broke up,” she wrote in the post, as translated by Korean tabloid Soompi.

HyunA announces her breakup with DAWN in a short social media post

“We decided to remain as good friends and colleagues from now on. Thank you always for your support and for looking over us fondly.” HyunA and DAWN started dating in 2016 and made their relationship public in 2018.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hyun Ah (@hyunah_aa)

