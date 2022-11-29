Ever since the video of IFFI just head Nadav Lapido criticising the inclusion of The Kashmir Files in the International Film Festival of India went viral on the internet, it has spared a controversy. Nadav calling it a “propaganda and vulgar movie” has upset a section of many. Amid this, a couple of cast and crew members of the film have also expressed their disappointment. After Anupam Kher and Darshan Kumaar, another actor, who also produced the Vivek Agnihotri directorial, Pallavi Joshi, broke her silence on the matter.

The Kashmir Files row at IFFI: Producer Pallavi Joshi slams IFFI Jury head Nadav Lapid; calls him “a genocide denier”

While sharing her official statement, in the caption, Pallavi made it crystal clear that it is for Nadav’s comment as she wrote, “Here is my official statement to Nadav Lapid. Jai Hind.” Her statement read, “For decades the international community remained silent on the sufferings of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. After 3 decades, the Indian film industry finally realised that it needs to tell India's story truthfully and objectively.”

She further added, “Vivek and I were always aware that there are elements that would not like to see the stark truth on the screen, but it is very unfortunate that a creative platform was used for a political agenda to preserve an old, false and jaded narrative about Kashmir.

We are overwhelmed by the way people of India rose to defend The Kashmir Files against the rude and vulgar statements of a genocide denier.”

Her note further read, “I would like to assure our audience and supporters that The Kashmir Files remains a people's film.”

Before signing off, she mentioned, “I also want to thank the Israeli Ambassador H.E Naor Gilon and the Consul General / Shri Kobbi Shoshani for their support. I Am Buddha stands for India and we will continue the path of truth and resilience to keep making meaningful cinema with original Indian content.”

For the unversed, during his speech at 53rd IFFI, Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid openly criticised the film and said, “All of us were disturbed and shocked by the movie The Kashmir Files. It felt to us like a propaganda, vulgar movie that's inappropriate for an artistic, competitive section of such a prestigious film festival.”

