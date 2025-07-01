Four More Shots Please! final season to premiere soon on Prime Video

Prime Video today announced that the finale of the Amazon Original series Four More Shots Please! is set to premiere soon. As audiences await its return, the platform confirmed the next chapter of the International Emmy-nominated series. Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications and created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy, the show explores the complexities of modern womanhood.

Season 4 follows Damini, Anjana, Siddhi, and Umang as they learn to put themselves first, embracing the idea that joy is a way of life. The new chapter delves deeper into themes of identity, independence, freedom, and intimacy. With new cast members and the group’s signature trips, the season continues to explore the evolving dynamics of their lives and friendships.

With a narrative that celebrates unbreakable friendship, love, and self-discovery, the show has resonated with audiences. It continues to be one of Prime Video’s most-watched Indian series.

The new season features a cast including Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, and Maanvi Gagroo, along with Lisa Ray, Prateik Smita Patil, Rajeev Siddhartha, Ankur Rathee, and Milind Soman. Written by Devika Bhagat, with dialogues by Ishita Moitra and direction by Arunima Sharma and Neha Parti Matiyani, Four More Shots Please! Season 4 will premiere soon exclusively on Prime Video.

