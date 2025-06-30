Ritualistic killings, a secret society, and a prophecy collide in Netflix and YRF Entertainment’s spine-chilling new series.

Netflix and YRF Entertainment unveil the premiere date of Mandala Murders starring Vaani Kapoor and Surveen Chawla

After the global success of The Railway Men, Netflix and Yash Raj Films are back with another thrilling collaboration. Their upcoming series, Mandala Murders, is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix on July 25, 2025. This unique show dives deep into the dark intersections of crime, mythology, and secret societies.

Set in the hauntingly quiet town of Charandaspur, Mandala Murders introduces viewers to a chilling pattern of ritualistic killings connected to a centuries-old secret society. These brutal murders, wrapped in layers of symbolism and myth, spark an investigation that unravels a long-hidden prophecy.

The story follows detectives Rea Thomas, played by Vaani Kapoor, and Vikram Singh, portrayed by Vaibhav Raj Gupta. As they pursue the mysterious killers, they are drawn into a tangled web of ancient secrets and dangerous beliefs. Each clue leads them deeper into a conspiracy where the lines between faith and madness are disturbingly blurred. The narrative promises edge-of-the-seat suspense, combining the intrigue of a mythological mystery with the intensity of a crime thriller.

Mandala Murders is created by Gopi Puthran, known for his acclaimed work in the Mardaani franchise. Puthran also co-directs the series alongside Manan Rawat. Produced by YRF Entertainment, the show is backed by executive producers Aditya Chopra, Uday Chopra, Yogendra Mogre, and Akshaye Widhani.

The series marks a powerful new chapter for lead actress Vaani Kapoor, who takes on a bold and dynamic role. She is joined by a stellar cast including Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Surveen Chawla, and Shriya Pilgaokar, each playing pivotal characters that drive the mystery forward.

Promising a genre-bending narrative packed with crime, myths, and high-stakes suspense, Mandala Murders invites viewers to question whether the truth will finally surface or if the ancient curse will continue to reign.

Mandala Murders premieres on Netflix on July 25. Prepare to be pulled into a world where every symbol holds a deadly secret.

