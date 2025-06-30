Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr gear up for one of the biggest dance numbers in War 2; shoot to commence tomorrow in Mumbai

Mumbai is about to witness a storm — and it's not the monsoon kind. As anticipation around War 2 continues to skyrocket, sources close to the production have confirmed that Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr are set to shoot one of the biggest dance numbers ever mounted for an Indian action film. The ambitious track, choreographed on a grand scale, will go on floors tomorrow in Mumbai and is scheduled to be filmed over seven consecutive days.

Both Hrithik and NTR Jr — known individually for their explosive screen presence and impeccable dancing skills — have been rehearsing diligently for the past 15 days. Insiders reveal that the duo has been clocking in long hours at YRF’s studio spaces, perfecting complex choreography that blends high-energy moves with signature cinematic swagger.

“This isn’t just another item song or dance break — it’s a spectacle that blends the intensity of War 2 with the electrifying charisma of its two leads. The synergy between Hrithik and NTR is incredible, and fans are in for a visual feast,” shared a well-placed industry source.

Expectedly, the yet-untitled number has been composed by one of the industry’s top music directors and will feature cutting-edge visuals, a massive dance troupe, and a set designed to complement the grandeur of the YRF Spy Universe.

This marks the first time Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr share the screen, and the combination of their star power and dance prowess has already created a buzz across social media. While Hrithik has long been hailed as Bollywood’s finest dancer, NTR Jr has a formidable reputation in the South for delivering jaw-dropping dance performances — making this face-off one of the most eagerly awaited moments in Indian cinema this year.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is the latest chapter in YRF’s expanding Spy Universe and is being mounted on an international scale. The film is expected to release in 2025 and also stars Kiara Advani in a key role.

If this dance number is any indication, War 2 isn’t just promising edge-of-the-seat action — it’s gearing up to be an all-out spectacle.

