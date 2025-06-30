Punjabi superstar and global music icon Diljit Dosanjh is currently facing intense backlash from sections of the Indian entertainment industry over his upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3, which features popular Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. The controversy escalated when the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) called for Diljit’s Indian citizenship to be revoked, sparking widespread debate across the country.

BJP Spokesperson defends Diljit Dosanjh amid backlash over Sardaar Ji 3 featuring Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir

In a surprising turn, Diljit Dosanjh has now found support from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The National Spokesperson RP Singh Khalsa from the party took to Twitter to issue a strong defence of the artist, stating, “@diljitdosanjh is not just a celebrated artist—he's a national asset and a global ambassador of Indian culture. FWICE’s call to revoke his Indian citizenship over an inadvertent and pre-incident film shoot is not only unfair but shockingly disproportionate. The film featuring a Pakistani actress was shot before the Phalgam attack. If there is anguish, it can be expressed through a boycott or by urging that the film not be screened in India. But attacking Diljit’s patriotism and demanding such an extreme step is simply irrational. Just days before the Phalgam incident, the Indian cricket team played a match against Pakistan. Did FWICE or others object then? TV news channels routinely invite Pakistani guests to boost TRPs. Should those anchors now relinquish their citizenship too? Let’s not cheapen nationalism or weaponize patriotism. FWICE should reconsider its stance—such targeting of our own talent only weakens our moral standing.”

.@diljitdosanjh is not just a celebrated artist—he's a national asset and a global ambassador of Indian culture. FWICE’s call to revoke his Indian citizenship over an inadvertent and pre-incident film shoot is not only unfair but shockingly disproportionate. The film featuring a… — RP Singh National Spokesperson BJP (@rpsinghkhalsa) June 27, 2025



The spokesperson’s statement is gaining traction online, with many applauding the balanced perspective amid growing outrage. The makers of Sardaar Ji 3 have also clarified that the film was shot much before the Pahalgam attack and prior to the recent spike in Indo-Pak tensions. They further confirmed that the film will not release in India.

While the controversy continues to divide public opinion, the BJP’s support signals a significant moment in the discourse, urging for rationality over emotional backlash and calling for a more measured understanding of patriotism in the arts.

Also Read: Imtiaz Ali supports Diljit Dosanjh amid Sardaar Ji 3 backlash; calls him a true patriot

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.