Actor Dhanush has officially wrapped up the shoot for Aanand L Rai's Tere Ishk Mein, co-starring Kriti Sanon. He shared the update on social media with a striking image of two bloodied hands clasped together, captioned, “And it’s a wrap,” followed by a red heart emoji.

A spiritual successor to the world of Raanjhanaa, the sequel Tere Ishk Mein explores deeper layers of unrequited love, longing, and emotional turmoil.

Tere Ishk Mein also brings back the acclaimed Raanjhanaa team—director Aanand L Rai, actor Dhanush, and Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman. The trio last worked together on the 2021 romantic fantasy Atrangi Re.

The drama has been generating significant buzz since the release of its teaser, which featured a striking scene of Dhanush setting a wall ablaze, accompanied by the words, “From the world of Raanjhanaa.” In the background, a powerful voiceover could be heard saying, “Pichli baar to Kundan tha, maan gaya, par iss bar Shankar ko kaise rokoge?” (Last time it was Kundan, he accepted it, but how will you stop Shankar this time?).

Both characters hint at a turbulent love saga between two individuals bound by destiny. Presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow, Tere Ishk Mein is jointly produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar.

The screenplay for the highly anticipated drama has been crafted by Himanshu Sharma in collaboration with Neeraj Yadav. Written by Himanshu Sharma, the film will feature a musical score by the legendary A.R. Rahman, with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil. Tere Ishk Mein is set to release worldwide in both Hindi and Tamil on November 28 this year.

