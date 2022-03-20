The Kashmir Files is unstoppable at the box office. Released on March 11, the film has already crossed the Rs. 100 mark at the box office and continues to soar. With Rs. 116.45 cr. raked in 8 days, it is expected to collect more than Rs. 25 crore at the box office on the second Sunday. It is expected to surpass Rs. 150 crore post the second weekend.

The Kashmir Files expected to collect highest single day collections of nearly Rs. 25 cr. on Day 10 (Sunday)

With that being said, the makers have decided to dub the film in four languages. The blockbuster movie will be dubbed in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The news comes after the film had immensely good week at the box office.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi, and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files, was released in theatres on 11th March 2022.

