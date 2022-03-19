Kajol has once again found herself being mocked and body-shamed for wearing a figure-hugging bodycon dress. The renowned actress faced backlash and has become a victim of immense trolling online yet again for her recent outfit.

Kajol body-shamed for wearing bodycon dress, fans come to rescue and slam trolls

Kajol was seen in a body hugging off-shoulder dress at Apoorva Mehta’s 50th birthday bash, organised by close friend Karan Johar. While she posed for the paparazzi with all confidence as she walked, she was trolled for her body. Some trolls claimed that she might be pregnant while commented like ‘Why she wears tight dress if it’s showing her bump?’

But, fans were quick to come to rescue and wrote, “People, I don’t think she’s pregnant. My tummy is like that after 2 kids also. And I really hate it when females always ask me if I’m pregnant. Seriously. That’s an insult!”

Amid numerous merciless trolling and backlash, Kajol’s fans came out in support of the actress and one of them commented, “Guys please let her breath… I m not her fan but look at her age she looks natural appreciate her… mother of 2 kids… I am sure she’s much hotter than your mom…” Many hailed her as ‘queen’ and commented that she was looking “beautiful”.

Meanwhile, Kajol will next star in Revathy’s directorial.

