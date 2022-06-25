comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 25.06.2022 | 11:00 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jugjugg Jeeyo Major Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Samrat Prithviraj Janhit Mein Jaari Nikamma
follow us on

Kartik Aaryan’s Box Office track record: Of last 5 releases, 1 Blockbuster, 1 Superhit and 2 Hits

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Five weeks ago, we saw the release of the Anees Bazmee directorial Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Starring Kartik Aaryan, the film that opened on a good note saw its business increase multi-fold as the weeks progressed. In fact, the Bhushan Kumar – Murad Khetani productions venture that also featured Kiara Advani has been doing rather well, managing to cross the Rs. 100 crore and Rs. 150 crore mark. Now, at the close of its fifth week running, the film's business has slowed down, but is inching its way closer to the Rs. 200 crore mark.

Kartik Aaryan's Box Office track record Of last 5 releases, 1 Blockbuster, 1 Superhit and 2 Hits

Kartik Aaryan’s Box Office track record: Of last 5 releases, 1 Blockbuster, 1 Superhit and 2 Hits

As Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 dominates the box office window, looking back at Kartik Aaryan’s last five releases at the box office what stands out is the fact that the actor has been doing rather well. In fact, among the last five releases Kartik has enjoyed one blockbuster in the form of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which has collected Rs. 183.81 crore, one super-hit in the form of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018) that drew in Rs. 108.95 crore, two hits with Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019) and Luka Chuppi (2019) that collected Rs. 86.89 crore and Rs. 94.75 crore respectively. The sole underperformer at the box office among Kartik’s last five release being the 2020 release Love Aaj Kal that drew in Rs. 34.99 crore.

With four out of five films working magic at the box office, Kartik Aaryan has fast emerged as one of the most bankable young stars. Going forward, the actor who is currently riding high on the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has his hands full with multiple projects. With Shehzada, Captain India, Freddy and Satyanarayan Ki Katha, Kartik Aaryan is certainly a busy man.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan talks about his love for football and his favourite team: “I used to bunk classes in school to play football”

More Pages: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection , Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Vincenzo star Song Joong Ki in talks to star…

Big Hit Music denies leader BTS' RM’s…

Regé-Jean Page addresses rumours surrounding…

Euphoria star Hunter Schafer joins Hunger…

John Abraham likely to work with Anurag…

Jugjugg Jeeyo actress Kiara Advani asked if…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification