The Anees Bazmee directorial Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan released five weeks ago. Since then there has been no stopping the film at the box office. However, now post its OTT release, the business of the Bhushan Kumar – Murad Khetani production has begun slowing down. However, despite this the film, which has raked in Rs. 184.32 crore, is gradually inching its way to the Rs. 200 crore mark.

With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan movie crosses 10 million footfalls at India box office for the first time

In this box office report, we look at the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 while comparing the film to Kartik Aaryan’s previous releases, in terms of in theatre footfalls. Not surprisingly, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 enjoyed a massive spate of advance bookings, and emerged as Kartik’s biggest release. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has crossed the 10 million footfalls mark within the domestic market. As compared to Kartik’s previous releases, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 leads, with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety coming in second place with 9.13 million footfalls, Luka Chuppi coming in third with 6.62 million footfalls.

In terms of collections, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has emerged as Kartik Aaryan’s highest grossing film. Currently, with collections trickling in, predictions claim that the film might inch closer to Rs. 200 crore over the coming week.

