Kartik Aaryan will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in the ambitious venture Chandu Champion, to be directed by Kabir Khan. The film marks the first collaboration between the actor – director duo and audiences couldn’t be more excited about it. While we got a few glimpses of the avatar Kartik will be seen sporting in the film, including his lean body, on the occasion of India’s 75th Republic Day, the actor decided to give a treat to his fans by unveiling a new look – this time in his uniform!

Kartik Aaryan unveils NEW LOOK from Chandu Champion on the occasion of India’s Republic Day

Kartik Aaryan unveiled a rather patriotic look on Friday, January 26 on social media wherein he is seen sporting an army uniform with a cap. He captioned the photo saying, “Being a Champion is in every Indian’s blood… Jai Hind ???? Happy Republic Day” and also hashtagged his film Chandu Champion. While the actor received a ‘thumbs up’ from many of his fans for his suave look, actor Ronit Roy Bose was one of the first to cheer for the star as he said, “JHEBAAAA!!!!!” and dropped several heart emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)



Just a few days ago, Kartik had revealed that the film will be seen him doing some intense action as he shared a photo with WBC champion Sena Agbeko from the sets of this Kabir Khan directorial which garnered ample love from audiences. Adding to the curiosity, the new look has definitely made the audience even more excited for this venture.

Chandu Champion, which is expected to be shot across different locations in India, is said to be a sports-patriotic drama. Buzz is that the film will feature Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is slated for release on June 14 and is expected to clash with Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan shares heartwarming birthday post for mom Mala Tiwari; watch

More Pages: Chandu Champion Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.