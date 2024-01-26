Director Nitesh Tiwari's project, Ramayana, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, has been generating significant buzz among movie enthusiasts. Adding to the excitement, recent reports confirmed that Lara Dutta is set to join the cast, portraying the character of Kaikeyi. Now, the ensemble of Ramayana is set to expand further with Vijay Sethupathi reportedly stepping into the role of Vibhishana.

Vijay Sethupathi in discussions for Vibhishana role in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor

Sources close to the production revealed to Pinkvilla that Nitesh Tiwari has been in discussions with Vijay Sethupathi for the pivotal role of Vibhishana, Ravana's brother, in Ramayana. The source told the publication, “Nitesh Tiwari recently met Vijay Sethupathi and took him through the script and the world that he is looking to create with Ramayana for the spectacle. Vijay was blown away by the narration and the visuals and has shown his interest in the film.”

Ramayana is scheduled to commence filming in March 2024, with Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi leading the cast. The shooting is expected to extend till the end of May, with Yash joining the sets in June/July to complete his portrayal of Ravana within 15 days. The production of Ramayana: Part One is set to conclude by July, following which the team will dedicate approximately a year and a half to post-production activities.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana promises to be a cinematic spectacle mounted on a grand scale. Sai Pallavi is slated to portray Sita, while Yash will bring Ravana to life on screen. Additionally, speculations are rife about Sunny Deol's potential portrayal of Hanuman in the film.

Ranbir Kapoor is slated to commence filming in Mumbai on March 2, with an additional schedule planned for April and May 2024. The anticipation surrounding this mythological drama is heightened.

