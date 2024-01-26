comscore
Last Updated 26.01.2024 | 9:59 AM IST

Ayushmann Khurrana to be present for the historic 75th Republic Day Parade at New Delhi

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Ayushmann Khurrana to be present for the historic 75th Republic Day Parade at New Delhi

The Republic Day Parade is the largest and most important of the parades which is a spectacular display of India's cultural diversity and military power.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Youth icon and one of the most respected actors of our generation, Ayushmann Khurrana, will be present at this year’s Republic Day Parade to witness India’s historic 75th Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path (formerly called Rajpath), New Delhi. The entire ruling government, including the Prime Minister of our country, Narendra Modi, along with all the leaders of opposition and all members of the parliament will be present at this historic occasion!  Emmanuel Macron, the President of France, will be visiting India as the Chief Guest for the 75th Republic Day celebrations.

The Republic Day Parade is a spectacular display of India's cultural diversity and military power. It is also the largest and most important of the parades marking the Republic Day celebrations in India. The first parade was held in 1950, and it has been held every year since. The cultural pageant is a symbol of a diverse but united India!

Ayushmann, who has also essayed the role of as an officer and agent in the past in films like Article 15, is expected to have been honored with this moment and the actor. In the past, Ayushumann has not only showcased his patriotic side in films but the actor is also expected to be UNICEF ambassador.

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana last featured in Dream Girl 2. The actor is currently expected to undergo extensive cricket training for the Sourav Ganguly biopic.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan applaud Ayushmann Khurrana and Varushka’s groovy rendition of ‘Sher Khul Gaye’

