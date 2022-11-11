As several media reports claimed that Kartik Aaryan will be a part of Hera Pheri 3, Paresh Rawal cleared the confusion.

Generations of fans rejoiced when the making of Hera Pheri 3 was confirmed. The iconic dialogues, the trio’s funny banter, and the hilarious plot resulting in an avalanche of memes managed to carve a way into fans’ hearts. While further details are kept under wraps, actor Paresh Rawal answered in the affirmative in response to a fan’s query of whether Kartik Aaryan will be a part of the third instalment of the franchise.

Kartik Aaryan to star in Hera Pheri 3? Veteran actor Paresh Rawal aka Baburao affirms on social media

A curious fan recently tagged Paresh Rawal to confirm the speculation of Aaryan becoming part of the Raju-Shyam-Baburao trio (or more?). Surprisingly, the veteran actor responded by saying, “Yes it’s true.”

Paresh Rawal’s response to the question has left netizens divided. While a section of fans disagreed with the idea of casting Kartik, many were excited considering the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

A report by Pinkvilla has confirmed this, also adding that the upcoming Hera Pheri film will reboot the franchise. However, it is worth mentioning here that neither the actor nor the makers have confirmed or denied the report, as of now.

Hera Pheri was an instant hit among the masses due to the actors’ comic timings and the chaotic humour. Over the years it has gained a cult status. Apart from Paresh Rawal as Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, the franchise featured Suniel Shetty as Shyam and Akshay Kumar as Raju.

Also Read: Ramayan couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary welcome their second child

More Pages: Hera Pheri 3 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.