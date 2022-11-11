Tina Datta is one of the top contestants of Bigg Boss 16. She has been involved in several duties in the house including the cooking one. Recently, Tina was seen sharing an interesting anecdote about her cooking skills to Nimrit, where she revealed that her cooking speed has increased.

Bigg Boss 16: Uttaran actress Tina Datta shares interesting anecdote on her cooking skills with Nimrit Ahluwalia

“Mera haath baith gaya hai…” Tina said. She mentioned how she cooked four different sabzis during her duty and that her speed has also developed over the time in the house. Tina expressed that she is quick while cooking, and can cook for a lot of people…

Tina has had a long-standing association with Colors as she returned to the channel as a reality show contestant. The actress gained fame with the role of Ichcha in the Colors TV show Uttaran, a series that focused on class divide and how Ichcha, despite being born to a house help becomes an educated, strong woman with principles and values.

The actress earlier had a breakdown in Bigg Boss 16 as her pet dog Rani recently passed away. Tina who is currently stuck in BB house was in grief and sad that she can’t even attend Rani’s last rites. But keeping the show in mind, Tina continued with her show duties and performed the captaincy task as well.

Tina also showed her fierce side in the captaincy task for Abdu. Her one liners and stern opinions made it the highlight of the show. Otherwise, Tina’s fashion and style has gotten her popular outside, her hairstyles and subtle makeup is gaining popularity day by day.

