Actor and model Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi passed away. Siddhaanth is known for working in the popular TV serial Kasautii Zindagi Kay. The late actor collapsed at the gym. This news comes after the recent demises of TV actors such as Vaishali Takkar, Raju Srivastava and Dipesh Bhan.

Kasautii Zindagi Kay actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi passes away after collapsing in the gym

As per several reports making rounds on the internet, Siddhaanth died due to a heart attack while working out in the gym on Friday. Though his family has not issued any statement, actor Jay Bhanushali confirmed the news of his sudden demise. Jay took to his social media handle and shared a picture of Siddhaanth to mourn his death.

Born on 15 December 1975 in Mumbai, Siddhaanth started his career as a model. Later, he entered the television industry in the year 2001 with the serial Kusum. The actor made his mark in the industry by working in many hit TV serials.

Apart from Kasautii Zindagi Kay, he was also seen in a bunch of popular serials such as Sufiyana Ishq Mera, Ziddi Dil Mane Na, Waris, Krishna Arjun, Kya Dil Mein Hai and Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar. He was last seen in the Zee TV show Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti.

