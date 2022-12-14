McDonald’s India - North and East, one of India’s most loved restaurant brands, has roped in Kartik Aaryan as the brand’s ambassador. The actor’s strong youth connection will further strengthen the bond between McDonald’s and its fans.

Commenting on the association, Mr. Sanjeev Agrawal, Chairman of McDonald’s India - North & East, said, “Kartik is a youth icon and a popular name in families, just like McDonald’s. We feel that Kartik’s strong youth connect, mass appeal and captivating personality has made him emerge as an icon for India’s youthful populace, which resonates strongly with the ethos of McDonald’s brand. We are excited to welcome Kartik to McFamily and look forward to a great partnership.”

Speaking on this announcement, the renowned Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, said, “McDonald’s has been a part of my growing up years. The name elicits so many happy memories from my teenage days and the brand continues to be special in my life. It gives me immense pleasure to be associated with McDonald’s. I am excited to be a part of the family and look forward to working on interesting, cool, and fun-filled projects with the brand.”

Also, as a part of the brand strategy, McDonald’s India - North and East has been continuously evolving its menu items, adding new and exciting options, as per the tastes and preferences of its customers. Most recently, McDonald’s introduced Cheesy Fries with Smoky Chipotle Sauce. Among one the most notable launches this year is the Butter Chicken Grilled Burger & Butter Paneer Grilled Burger. The brand has also recently re-launched its famous Veg Surprise Burger across all restaurants and re-introduced Breakfast menu in select restaurants across North and East India.

