Producer Mukesh Bhatt revealed that they will be signing up a new face for the third instalment of the romantic drama Aashiqui.

Whether it was the sizzling chemistry between Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal or Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, audiences have only showered love on these couples featuring in Aashiqui. Needless to say, Aashiqui 3 has to live up to some major expectations. With Kartik Aaryan on board as the leading man, the makers are expected to be currently on a hunt for a new leading lady. While there were many names being tossed around including that of Rashmika Mandanna, especially after the two did a commercial together, producer Mukesh Bhatt has put an end to all the rumours.

Kartik Aaryan to get new leading lady in Aashiqui 3

In a recent statement given by producer Mukesh Bhatt to Pinkvilla, he asserted that they will be featuring a debutant as the leading lady opposite Kartik Aaryan. He said, “We are still looking. I am going through a very extensive search. We want to introduce a new face for Aashiqui 3.” The producer also revealed that the film is currently in the scripting stage and is expected to go on floors next year.

Earlier, in a statement given by the producer, he had expressed his excitement about Aashiqui 3 saying, “Evening of 16th Aug 1990, a day before Aashiqui’s release, Gulshanji and me were very nervous, the next day records were broken and history was created. Today with Bhushan, Pritam, Anurag, and the heart rob of the nation Kartik, I assure everyone that Aashiqui 3 will celebrate love like never before.”

On the other hand, leading man, Kartik Aaryan too had confessed that he has always been a fan of the romance franchise. He had added, "The timeless classic Aashiqui is something I grew up watching, and working on Aashiqui 3 is like a dream come true! I feel privileged yet grateful for collaborating with Bhushan Sir and Mukesh Sir for this opportunity. I’ve been a big fan of Anurag Sir’s work and collaborating with him on this one is definitely shaped me in many ways.”

Directed by Anurag Basu, the romantic musical will have songs composed by Pritam.

