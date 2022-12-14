Anees Bazmee has become one of the most sought-after directors of the Hindi film industry following the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The blockbuster run of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 proved that Anees Bazmee cinema can't go out of fashion and the director is now gearing up for multiple projects in 2023. He begins his journey in 2023 with a comedy starring Shahid Kapoor in lead. Right after that, he is expected to start a superhero comedy, for which his first choice is Varun Dhawan.

SCOOP: Anees Bazmee gets Rs 17 crore for his Superhero Film with Varun Dhawan

"Anees Bazmee is committed to making a film with Vishal Rana and Zee Studios. He has been signed by the two for a sum of Rs. 17 crores, thereby making him one of the highest-paid directors of Bollywood. He is presently working on giving the final touches to the script and then giving the final narration to Varun," a source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama.

Varun will hear the final narration of the Anees Bazmee film soon and then take a call. "Anees is confident that this script will excite Varun," the source informed Bollywood Hungama. Anees Bazmee is among the most successful directors of Hindi Cinema, and his market value at present lies in the range of Rs. 15 to 21 crore, which is on the rise with every passing film.

He has signed on for both Shahid Kapoor starrer and the superhero film at a sum under Rs. 20 crores, both in the vicinity of Rs. 17 crore each.

