Kartik Aaryan purchases a new swanky luxurious ride Range Rover SV worth Rs. 6 crore, shares new photo with pet dog Katori

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Kartik Aaryan purchases a new swanky luxurious ride Range Rover SV worth Rs. 6 crore, shares new photo with pet dog Katori

In a picture-perfect moment captured alongside his beloved furry companion, Katori, Kartik showcased his brand new wheels, reportedly valued at a staggering Rs. 6 crore.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Kartik Aaryan is no stranger to making a statement. The actor recently took to social media to share a glimpse of his latest purchase – a stunning Range Rover SV. In a picture-perfect moment captured alongside his beloved furry companion, Katori, Kartik showcased his brand new wheels, reportedly valued at a staggering Rs. 6 crore.

Captioning the post with characteristic wit, Kartik humorously remarked, "Humaari Range thodi si badh gayi (Our range just got bigger)," subtly hinting at the upgrade in his collection. Kabir Khan, the filmmaker collaborating with Kartik on the upcoming project Chandu Champion, couldn't resist commenting as he wrote, “Great choice Chandu”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

In a gesture of appreciation for his performance in the 2022 hit movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan found himself the recipient of an extravagant present from T-Series chairperson and producer Bhushan Kumar. The generous gift? None other than a sleek McLaren GT. Taking to social media to share his excitement, Kartik posted pictures of his new wheels. “Chinese khaane ke liye nayi table gift mil gayi,” he wrote, translating to “Got a new table gift for Chinese food.” The actor then humorously added, “Mehnat ka phal meetha hota hai suna tha... Itna bada hoga nahi pata tha,” loosely translating to “I had heard that the fruit of hard work is sweet. I didn't know he will be this big.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Looking ahead, anticipation mounts for Kartik Aaryan's next endeavour in Kabir Khan's much-awaited sports saga, Chandu Champion. He also has Aashiqui 3, a Dharma Productions project and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: OG Manjulika Vidya Balan begins shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri and Anees Bazmee

