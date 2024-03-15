Interestingly, Aamir Khan is producing Lahore 1947 which is being helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi, starring Sunny Deol in the lead.

Aamir Khan stirred up a whirlwind of excitement among fans as he dropped a hint about the much-anticipated sequel to the beloved comedy classic, Andaz Apna Apna. In a recent conversation, Khan provided a hint into the potential revival of the cult favourite, revealing that filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi is actively immersed in crafting the sequel.

During an engaging live interaction session, the superstar coyly hinted at the possibility of the iconic duo's return, stating, “Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi is working on the script of Andaz Apna Apna 2.”

Interestingly, Aamir Khan is producing Lahore 1947 which is being helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi, starring Sunny Deol in the lead.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan will next star in Sitaare Zameen Par, the Hindi remake of the Spanish film Campeones.

