comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 15.03.2024 | 9:00 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Article 370 Yodha Laapataa Ladies Shaitaan Stree 2 Jigra
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Aamir Khan hints at potential Andaz Apna Apna sequel: “Rajkumar Santoshi is working on a script…”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Aamir Khan hints at potential Andaz Apna Apna sequel: “Rajkumar Santoshi is working on a script…”

en Bollywood News Aamir Khan hints at potential Andaz Apna Apna sequel: “Rajkumar Santoshi is working on a script…”

Interestingly, Aamir Khan is producing Lahore 1947 which is being helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi, starring Sunny Deol in the lead.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Aamir Khan stirred up a whirlwind of excitement among fans as he dropped a hint about the much-anticipated sequel to the beloved comedy classic, Andaz Apna Apna. In a recent conversation, Khan provided a hint into the potential revival of the cult favourite, revealing that filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi is actively immersed in crafting the sequel.

Aamir Khan hints at potential Andaz Apna Apna sequel “Rajkumar Santoshi is working on a script…”

Aamir Khan hints at potential Andaz Apna Apna sequel: “Rajkumar Santoshi is working on a script…”

During an engaging live interaction session, the superstar coyly hinted at the possibility of the iconic duo's return, stating, “Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi is working on the script of Andaz Apna Apna 2.”

Interestingly, Aamir Khan is producing Lahore 1947 which is being helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi, starring Sunny Deol in the lead.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan will next star in Sitaare Zameen Par, the Hindi remake of the Spanish film Campeones.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan celebrates 59th birthday with Laapataa Ladies team; says “Agar mujhe gift dena hai, toh iss film ki ek ticket le lijiye”

More Pages: Andaz Apna Apna Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Pooja Hegde joins shoot of Shahid Kapoor…

Madgaon Express song 'Hum Yahin': Debutant…

EXCLUSIVE: Article 370 is still not cleared…

Crew trailer starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor…

Kiran Rao reacts to rumours about her being…

Bhaiyya Ji first look out: Manoj Bajpayee…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification