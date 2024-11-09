Basu prioritizes refining his upcoming ensemble drama, Metro... In Dino. This sequel to the 2007 hit Life in a Metro boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur.

Filmmaker Anurag Basu has temporarily put his highly anticipated collaboration with Kartik Aaryan on hold. The decision comes as Basu prioritizes refining his upcoming ensemble drama, Metro... In Dino. This sequel to the 2007 hit Life in a Metro boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sensharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, and Neena Gupta. Despite wrapping up the film in September, Basu has expressed a desire to revisit certain key scenes to elevate the emotional depth and narrative impact. This decision to re-shoot has inevitably impacted the timeline for Basu's project with Kartik Aaryan.

Kartik Aaryan to kick off Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 with Mudassar Aziz as Anurag Basu’s romantic musical gets delayed: Report

“Anurag wasn’t completely satisfied with how some scenes shaped up, especially given the emotional complexity that is crucial to each of the intertwined stories of the film. He felt that re-shooting some scenes would help the narrative and better capture the story’s essence,” a source close to the production told Mid-day.

Meanwhile, the Kartik Aaryan romantic musical, which was slated to kick off this month, will now be pushed back by a couple of months. In the interim, Aaryan plans to utilize this time to commence work on Pati Patni Aur Woh 2, directed by Mudassar Aziz. He will start Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 by early December,” added a source.

Bollywood Hungama, in July 2024, reported that Pati Patni Aur Woh 2’s script for the sequel has already been locked, and Kartik is very excited to reprise his role as the small-town simpleton. “Kartik loved the script of PPAW 2 and, as soon as he gave his nod, the makers decided to get this one rolling soon. Knowing the actor’s tight schedule and several films lined up, the makers have secured his dates as soon as possible. Once Kartik wraps up shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, PPAW 2 will go on floors,” revealed the source.

Meanwhile, the Anurag Basu musical also stars Triptii Dimri, marking her second project with Kartik Aaryan after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

More Pages: Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.