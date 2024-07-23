Kartik Aaryan is currently the one actor in tinsel town who keeps surprising us with his lineup of films. The talented heartthrob, fresh off the recent success of his highly critically acclaimed Chandu Champion, where he surprised everyone with his performance, has now signed a new project close to his heart. This will surely get his fans excited as he returns to comedy. We hear Kartik has given his nod to the sequel of Pati Patni Aur Woh the 2019 blockbuster that rocked the box office and entertained audiences to the fullest!

EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan returns to comedy, signs Pati Patni Aur Woh 2

A source close to the project has said that the script for the sequel has already been locked, and Kartik is very excited to reprise his role as the small-town simpleton. “Kartik loved the script of PPAW 2 and, as soon as he gave his nod, the makers decided to get this one rolling soon. Knowing the actor’s tight schedule and several films lined up, the makers have secured his dates as soon as possible. Once Kartik wraps up shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, PPAW 2 will go on floors,” revealed the source.

Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019) was loved by the audience for its unique love story, and Kartik’s sensational dance moves in the viral song ‘Dheeme Dheeme’ broke the internet. Not only netizens but even stars like Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan were seen doing the steps and having a blast with the dance moves.

Backed by Bhushan Kumar and Juno Chopra, the sequel will be helmed by Mudassar Aziz. The source revealed that the makers have yet to lock in the ‘Woh’ for the sequel. Kartik and the comedy genre have always been a blockbuster combo, and the actor has proven it time and again with hits like Pyaar Ka Punchnama (1 &2), Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Luka Chuppi, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kartik is currently busy shooting for his next, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the most awaited film of this year, set for a Diwali release. Kartik is all set to slay at the movies with his impressive slate of forthcoming films.

