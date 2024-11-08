On the occasion of its 20th release anniversary, Yash Raj Films’ global blockbuster Veer Zaara, directed by the legendary film-maker Yash Chopra, has re-released internationally in 600 screens from November 7. It will also premiere for the first time in Saudi Arabia, Oman and Qatar.

The company wants to celebrate its iconic love story with fans from across the globe during its re-release. The mission is to bring the film, its music and its nostalgia and engage with the people who have loved the title over the years. Celebrations have been planned in 7 world cities including Toronto, New York City, Melbourne, cities in the UAE, Istanbul and Singapore.

Veer Zaara starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Rani Mukerji is one of the most iconic Indian films of all times. It was the highest grossing Indian film of the year in India, overseas, as well as worldwide.

Meanwhile, fans would be aware that Veer Zaara will re-releasing in several parts of the world. It will be releasing in global markets such as USA, Canada, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, France, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Singapore, Malaysia and South Africa. The re-release prints of Veer Zaara will include the iconic deleted song ‘Yeh Hum Aa Gaye Hai Kahaan’. It is the first time that the song will be a part of the movie.

Speaking about the film, it stars Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta as the eponymous star-crossed lovers Veer Pratap Singh, an Indian Air Force officer, and Zaara Hayaat Khan, the daughter of a Pakistani politician. After the two fall in love under unique circumstances, Veer becomes a victim of a false conspiracy and gets imprisoned on false charges. 22 years later, a young Pakistani lawyer, named Saamiya Siddiqui (Rani Mukerji), fights his case. The film also featured an ensemble supporting cast that included the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Divya Dutta, Manoj Bajpayee, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher.

