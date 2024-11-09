If all goes as planned, the film is expected to go on floors by the end of 2025, with a potential release in 2026.

In an exciting development for Bollywood comedy lovers, Akshay Kumar is set to bring back the magic of one of his most beloved comedy films, Bhagam Bhag. The 2006 Priyadarshan-directed film, which featured the comic trio of Akshay Kumar, Govinda, and Paresh Rawal, became an instant hit. Over the years, Bhagam Bhag has developed a cult status, with its memorable lines, iconic characters, and laugh-out-loud moments still circulating in the meme world. Now, two decades later, it seems that Akshay Kumar is planning to revive the franchise with Bhagam Bhag 2, once again bringing together the iconic trio of Kumar, Govinda, and Paresh Rawal for another dose of hilarity.

According to Pinkvilla report, Akshay Kumar is now gearing up to reprise his role for Bhagam Bhag 2—a sequel that aims to capture the same comedic energy and charm as its predecessor. The rights for the film have reportedly been acquired by Sarita Ashwin Varde of Roaring River Productions, who will be producing the sequel in association with Shemaroo Entertainment. The sequel is still in its early stages, with the script currently being developed by a fresh team of writers.

A source close to the development revealed, “Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag, and Garam Masala are three of the most special films for Akshay Kumar, and he has already sorted out the franchise rights for Hera Pheri and Bhagam Bhag. The sequel is currently in the writing stage with a fresh set of writers.”

The source continued, “Three comic legends in the same film will be a treat for cinema-going audiences, and the idea is to crack a script that does justice to the legacy of their work in the past. The scripting work has just started, as the germ of an idea for Bhagam Bhag 2 is already in place.”

Released in 2006, Bhagam Bhag had all the right ingredients for a successful comedy—silly situations, hilarious misunderstandings, and a stellar cast. The film told the story of two theatre artists, played by Akshay Kumar and Govinda, who, along with their fellow cast members (including Paresh Rawal), get embroiled in a hilarious mix-up involving a kidnapped woman, mistaken identities, and a series of ridiculous events. The movie's fast-paced humour, quirky characters, and memorable dialogue delivery made it an instant favourite, and its legacy has only grown in the years since.

According to the same source, Akshay Kumar’s involvement with Bhagam Bhag 2 is crucial. "Akshay will be collaborating with another producer on the film, and the details have been kept under wraps for now," the source added.

If all goes as planned, the film is expected to go on floors by the end of 2025, with a potential release in 2026. The film’s director will be finalized once the scripting process is complete, with the creative team working to ensure that the film remains true to its roots while bringing something new to the table.

While Bhagam Bhag 2 is still in the early stages, Akshay Kumar is keeping busy with a number of other high-profile projects. Currently, he is shooting for Housefull 5, the latest installment in the successful Housefull franchise. Akshay will also star in the upcoming Welcome To The Jungle, a new entry in the Welcome series, as well as the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla. Additionally, Akshay is expected to appear in Jolly LLB 3, which is slated for release in April 2025.

