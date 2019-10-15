Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 15.10.2019 | 8:00 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Housefull 4 Bala Marjaavaan War Laal Kaptaan Made In China
follow us on

Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, Lakshya’s Dostana 2 to go on floor in November

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It’s a busy year for celebrities in the film industry. Kartik Aaryan has already wrapped two films this year and is working on his next project. Another project in works is Dostana 2 which will go on floor on the floor in November this year. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor and newbie Lakshya.

Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, Lakshya's Dostana 2 to go on floor in November

Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor will sport looks that will be so different from what they have done previously. The film will begin in the first week of November in Chandigarh, Patiala and will be spread across many locations in North India. It will be a 22-day schedule. This will be followed by the overseas schedule.

The film will be helmed by debutante director Colin D’Cunha who has previously worked as an assistant director for the films like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Talaash, and NH10 among others.

Dostana released in 2008 with Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles. Bobby Deol had a guest appearance. The album had become popular and the song ‘Desi Girl’ became a cult classic.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan begins prep for Dostana 2

More Pages: Dostana 2 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Rang De Basanti and 24 writer Rensil…

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Anees Bazmee reveals…

Rajkummar Rao reveals why he did not take up…

The Sky Is Pink Box Office - The Priyanka…

Preity Zinta was Ashutosh Gowariker’s one…

Box Office - The Sky Is Pink gets critical…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification