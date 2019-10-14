Shah Rukh Khan fans have been quite worried since the time his much awaited film Zero flopped. This Aanand L Rai starrer released on December 21 and since then, SRK hasn’t signed a single film. There have been countless speculations about his next and names of several directors have done the rounds. But almost all these reports turned out to be false.

But now we bring to you exclusive news that’ll surely provide a lot of excitement and also relief not just for Shah Rukh Khan’s admirers but also to trade and industry at large. The superstar has been having extensive talks with famous South director Atlee. If all goes well, Shah Rukh will be doing his next film with him. A source says, “Shah Rukh Khan has been reading many scripts. He has been having intense interactions with Ali Abbas Zafar but that film is not happening right now for some reason. Ali too has got busy with his web series Tandav, starring Saif Ali Khan. On the other hand, Atlee’s film with superstar Vijay, Bigil, is expected to release in sometime. The director was to do another film with Vijay in December but again, this project is not happening at the moment. Atlee’s dates, hence, are free from December.”

The source continues, “Atlee’s film with Shah Rukh Khan is an original flick and not a remake of the filmmaker’s earlier films like Mersal or Theri. Atlee wrote the script sometime back and it’ll be a complete massy entertainer, full of action. SRK loved the premise and trusts Atlee’s vision. Hence, Shah Rukh Khan should sign this film for sure, if all goes well.”

The source spills more details, “This film will be produced by SRK’s production house, Red Chillies Entertainment. Atlee, moreover, will be paid Rs. 30 crore if this project materializes.”

A small section of fans and industry did have a hunch that Shah Rukh Khan’s next will happen with Atlee. In April this year, the filmmaker was invited by the star for an IPL match featuring his team Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai. At that point, the media had speculated that SRK has a cameo in Bigil, which was then tentatively titled Thalapathy 63 but it has turned out to be a rumour. 2 days back, however, Shah Rukh Khan had shared the trailer of Bigil on Twitter and had called it ‘Chak De India on steroids’, referring to his 2007 blockbuster in which he also played a sports coach, just like Vijay’s character in the upcoming film.

The source, before signing off, exclaims, “If this film gets finalized, it’ll be something to watch out for. Shah Rukh Khan suits the part and Atlee would surely present him in a great avatar. All those who hinted that SRK is finished after Jab Harry Met Sejal and Zero’s twin debacles will have to eat their words!”

