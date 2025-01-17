At the trailer launch of Deva, Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor expressed deep concern over the recent attack on actor Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence. Sharing his thoughts on the incident, Shahid said, “It’s a very sad incident. We all are concerned in the fraternity. We hope that his health is better and he’s feeling better.”

Reflecting on the shocking nature of the attack, Shahid added, “We were all very shocked when we got to know that something like this happened to him in such a personal space. It’s a very difficult thing to absorb, especially in a city like Mumbai. I hope the police are doing everything they can. This doesn’t usually happen here—it’s a very safe place. We proudly say that even if a family member is out on the road at 2 or 3 a.m., it’s safe. This incident is very shocking, and we are all hoping for his speedy recovery.”

The attack on Saif Ali Khan took place in the early hours of Thursday when an intruder entered his residence in an alleged burglary attempt. Saif was stabbed six times but is reportedly “out of danger” after undergoing surgery at Lilavati Hospital, where doctors removed a 2.5-inch knife fragment from his spine. Fans and the film fraternity members alike are wishing Saif a swift recovery.

