On Tuesday, January 9, Disney+ Hotstar unveiled the trailer of its much-awaited series, Karmma Calling where the reigning queen of Alibaug, Indrani Kothari, essayed by Raveena Tandon, is ready to take on Karma Talwar played by Namrata Sheth, as secrets are dark and stakes are high. What happens when Karma enters the elite club of Alibaug and unexpected truths unfold?

Karmma Calling: Raveena Tandon, Namrata Sheth starrer unveils a tale of revenge behind the glitz and glamour

The Kothari empire is filled with glitz, glamour and opulence - it is a world of the unapologetically rich, but there is a lot more than what meets the eye? Gaurav Banerjee, Head - Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star opened up about the web show and said, “With Karmma Calling we bring to audiences an entertaining story that narrates a tale of two powerful women in a glamorous set-up and around the themes of love, deceit, betrayal, romance and vengeance that will resonate with our viewers. The series has been beautifully made by Ruchi Narain and R.A.T films have been brilliant partners to create this extravagant series.”

Talking about her character, Raveena Tandon shared, “Playing Indrani Kothari helped me explore a very different aspect of myself as an actor, it is unlike any characters I have played before . I am experimenting with my characters. Indrani is powerful, strong-headed and wants to maintain her position in the elitist society. She has secrets to hide but her life is altered in many ways as Karma Talwar enters the picture but she is not a woman to give in to her Karma that easily. Karmma Calling is a tale of the glamorous, powerful Indrani Kothari and the enigmatic Karma Talwar and it’ll surely keep the audiences on Disney+ Hotstar hooked.”

Further elaborating on her character, Namrata Sheth added, “Karmma Calling dives into the glamorous world of the rich and reveals more than what meets the eye. Essaying Karma Talwar was a challenging and enriching experience for me as an actor. She’s very layered, has a strong mind-set and won’t stop at anything. Working with the entire team at R.A.T. films and Disney+ Hotstar has been a pleasure and I had especially an incredible experience shooting with Raveena Tandon. I’ve always admired her and have learned so much from her through the shoot. I can’t wait for the audiences to watch the series on Disney+ Hotstar.”

Talking about his role in Karmma Calling, Varun Sood said, “Playing the role of Ahaan Kothari was like a dream come true for me. While Ahaan’s character may seem simple, he has a multilayered and complex personality which the audience will definitely connect with. I am similar to him in some ways, which made it easier for me to sink into the skin of the character. Working with Raveena ma’am was a dream come true. I have been a fan of her since childhood and to have this opportunity felt surreal. Moreover, I am thankful to Ruchi, R.A.T. films and Disney+ Hotstar for making me a part of this larger-than-life show.”

Karmma Calling is based on the U.S. original series Revenge, which aired from 2011-2015 and was produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios. Produced by R.A.T films, adapted for India and directed by Ruchi Narain, the series features Varun Sood along with Gaurav Sharma, Waluscha D’souza, Amy Aela, Viraf Patel, Piyush Khati in pivotal roles. The upcoming series, Karmma Calling, will release on January 26, 2024, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

