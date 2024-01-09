Ustaad Rashid Khan, the legendary name in the world of Hindustani classical music, passed away on January 9 after his long battle with prostate cancer. The legendary singer, belonging to the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana, was reportedly admitted at a hospital in Kolkata owing to his ill health. Post the news of his demise, many celebrities from the Indian music world like Sonu Nigam, Vishal Dadlani, Papon, took to social media to express their heartfelt condolences.

Padma Bhushan winner and legendary classical musician Ustaad Rashid Khan passes away

As per a report in Hindustan Times, a source opened up about the demise of Ustaad Rashid Khan and revealed that despite the efforts of the doctors, the singer passed away on Tuesday evening. The source was quoted saying, “We tried our best but failed. He passed away at around 3:45 PM”.

Followed by the news, popular playback singer Sonu Nigam took to Instagram to share a photo of the legendary singer in concert and penned his heartfelt feelings saying, “My dear Respected Elder Brother and the Pride of Classical Music of our Country Padmabhushan Ustad Rashid Khan Sahab. Aise koi jaata hai kya bhai? Akele akele? Saddened beyond words. Allah aapko jannat me aala makaam de. You'll be missed always. Om Shanti.”

Vishal Dadlani also took to his Instagram story to express his condolence saying, “What a loss! This is terrible news!” His music partner and friend Shekhar Ravjiani also posted, “The world of music is poorer today… we have lost one of the most precious people to have lit up our world with his immense talent and more importantly his beautiful soul… Rest In Peace Sir”.

Among others, singer Papon also posted an emotional message saying, “I don’t feel like posting this but here it is! The worst news ever! My bhai in the real sense! The most amazing human being and by far the best classical voice ever for me, the maestro of rooh aawaaz and gaayaki left us just like that! Bohat kuch karna thaa aapko aur! This is not done! This is really not done! The biggest lost for Indian music! I don’t know what to say .. words can’t say what I mean! This is just so wrong! Aapunak bohut miss korim …”

Musician Harshdeep Kaur added, “Extremely sad news… Ustad Rashid Khan Ji passes away… this is a huge loss to the world of music. He will always be remembered for his excellence in music and his voice will reverberate in our hearts forever. Rest in Peace #RashidKhan Saab”.

