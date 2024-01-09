Garnering eyeballs for the intense chemistry between two superstars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, Fighter has been the talk of B-town ever since its announcement. Ahead of the film’s release later this month, the excitement for its trailer release is at its peak. While the teaser has already received a great response from movie buffs, the new update is that the makers will be unveiling the trailer next week of the Siddharth Anand directorial, co-starring Anil Kapoor.

Fighter: Trailer of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor starrer to release on January 15, says reports

While rumours had it that the makers were waiting for the right moment which was the 50th birthday of Hrithik Roshan on January 10 for the unveiling of the trailer, it is being said that they have finally locked January 15 as the apt date for the launch. A source was quoted in a Pinkvilla report saying, “Siddharth Anand is all ready to unveil the theatrical trailer of Fighter on January 15. He has worked on the trailer for the last month and has come up with a cut that will be in sync with the mood of the nation during the Republic Day period.”

Furthermore, the source also shared that the trailer will not only giving a deeper insight into the film, but it also holds some surprising details. “The best has been kept for the end, and one can expect a lot of patriotism and high-octane dialogues from Hrithik in the trailer. The visuals aside, watch out for the front-footed dialogues and Indo-Pak conflict as Sid will finally open up all that was kept under the wraps with the theatrical trailer,” added the source.

Speaking of the film, Fighter features Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the role of Indian Air Force Officers, along with Anil Kapoor as their Captain. The film also stars Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, among others in key roles and it is slated for release on January 25.

