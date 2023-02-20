comscore

Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan wraps India schedule; team heads to Scotland

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan wraps India schedule; team heads to Scotland

This Pooja Entertainment Action entertainer is set to release in cinemas in December 2023.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The first schedule of Pooja Entertainment’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been completed and now the entire team including Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff is gearing up for the next schedule in Scotland. The film brings together  Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff, a combination that will surely be a delight for audiences, Prithviraj Sukumaran joins this spectacle as he brings on board his acting prowess as the powerful antagonist.

Taking to social media, producer Jackky Bhagnani, Tiger Shroff and Ali Abbas Zafar shared an image. Jackky Bhagnani captioned it by saying, “We just wrapped first India sched of #BMCM. A big milestone in my life and it has been emotional. This was a dream IP of my father and now we are carrying it forward. Can't wait for you guys to watch this Spectacle in theatres. Thank you Bade Miyan @akshaykumar, Chote Miyan @tigerjackieshroff, @therealprithvi and @aliabbaszafar for making this dream of our come true.”
@pooja_ent @deepshikhadeshmukh @ihimanshumehra @aazfilms #PoojaEntertainment

Tiger shared a BTS image and captioned it by saying, It was an honour riding alongside you bade @akshaykumar and kicking the bad guys’ ass. Coming to you at the speed of light in a cinema near you❤️⚡️ @jackkybhagnani @aliabbaszafar @vashubhagnani @therealprithvi @deepshikhadeshmukh @pooja_ent @aazfilms @ihimanshumehra

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in association with AAZ film, Written and Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar. This Pooja Entertainment Action entertainer is set to release in cinemas in December 2023.

ALSO READ: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan makeup artist hospitalised after a leopard attack at Filmcity in Mumbai

More Pages: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection

