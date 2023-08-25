comscore
Last Updated 25.08.2023 | 12:02 PM IST

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma starrer titled Jaane Jaan, to release on Netflix on September 21

Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan in her OTT debut, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, the film will launch on 21st September 2023.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Netflix announced the title and premiere date for one of its most anticipated films. Jaane Jaan, helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan in her OTT debut, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, will launch on 21st September 2023. The announcement has been long awaited by Kareena Kapoor fans who are also in for a treat as the film launches on her birthday.

The video takes you into the world of Jaane Jaan and showcases Sujoy Ghosh’s signature crime thriller directorial style that has Kareena Kapoor Khan in a whole new look, bare-faced, striking and playing the role of a mother. Jaideep Ahlawat whose look will make you do a double take and Vijay Varma who is playing the role of a handsome police officer. The film is based in Kalimpong and is the official adaptation of the bestselling novel ‘Devotion of Suspect X’ by Keigo Higashino.

Speaking on the upcoming film, Sujoy Ghosh shares, “Jaane Jaan is based on the book which has been the love of my life for a long long time. From the day I read Devotion of Suspect X, I wanted to adapt it into a film. It was the most amazing love story I had ever read and today thanks to Kareena, Jaideep and Vijay that story is alive on screen. We all worked very hard to tell this story and hopefully, the audience will love it as much as we do.”

Audiences worldwide will get to experience the magic of Sujoy Ghosh and see this highly anticipated trio (Kareena, Jaideep and Vijay) in action from September 21st 2023 onwards, only on Netflix.

