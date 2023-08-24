comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares interesting video on her streaming debut on Netflix; watch

Kareena Kapoor Khan teases OTT debut in upcoming Netflix release.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to mark her debut in the world of OTT platforms with the much-anticipated Netflix film adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X. Directed by the renowned Sujoy Ghosh, the film boasts a stellar cast also including Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, in addition to Kareena. As anticipation builds for the film's release date announcement, Kareena dropped a captivating and quirky video, offering intriguing hints about the film's premiere.

In the video, the actor paid homage to her iconic dialogues from cinematic gems like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Jab We Met. This playful enactment sees numerous characters posing as filmmakers, presenting Kareena with a series of twisted film titles, seeking her choice. Culminating with a voiceover suggesting that her OTT debut should flawlessly blend romance and thriller, hinting at the essence of her Netflix project.

Sources revealed to Pinkvilla that the upcoming thriller has been titled Jaane Jaan and is scheduled for a Netflix premiere in September. The source said, “After considering multiple titles, the makers have zeroed in on Jaane Jaan as they feel it gives an interesting reference to the storyline. They haven’t locked in the exact streaming date yet but are eyeing the fourth Friday of September, coinciding with Kareena’s birthday, which falls on September 21. The makers will unveil the trailer on September 5 at an event in Mumbai.”

Speaking on her streaming debut, Kareena said in a statement, “I am excited to be coming on Netflix with a very special project. After 23 years, this feels like a new launch, and I have the jitters of a newcomer! Audiences will see me in a role I have never played before, with a story that is so unique and thrilling. Netflix has always showcased films from different parts of the world in the most authentic manner, backing artists who love what they do and giving them a platform to reach 190 countries! I am looking forward to seeing the viewers react to a role that I believe is one of my best!”

Jaane Jaan casts Kareena as a single mother, whose life takes an unforeseen twist when her long-lost ex-husband resurfaces unexpectedly in Sujoy Ghosh's cinematic creation. The narrative's core revolves around her and her neighbour’s efforts to conceal her husband's murder from the prying eyes of the law enforcement, leading to a suspenseful tale of intrigue.

