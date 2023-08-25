A while back we saw the release of the much talked about and keenly anticipated film Gadar 2. Marking the return of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel as the much-loved pair Tara Singh and Sakeena from the 2001 release Gadar – Ek Prem Katha, the film came with much hope, expectations, and anticipation attached. Living up to the same Gadar 2, opened on a thunderous note, and continued to rock the box office as the days progressed. Fast crossing the Rs. 100 cr, Rs. 200 cr., and even the Rs. 400 cr. mark at the domestic box office, the success of the film has been unstoppable. Now, as the film continues its box office march despite new releases hitting screens, Bollywood Hungama has learnt that the film will be showcased at the Lok Sabha and New Parliament building today.

Revealing details of this special screening, a well-placed source tells Bollywood Hungama, “Looking at the success of the film and the audience craze it comes as no surprise that everyone wants to know what the film is about. Besides this, Sunny is a sitting MP, so it is obvious that others want to see what their peers are doing.” Ask for details of the screening and the source continues, “Zee Studios has been requested to host the screening of the film, and five shows have been organized today. This will be a historic moment, especially since it will mark the first time a film has been screened at the Lok Sabha and the new parliament building.”

While the business of the film has been rewriting box office history, Gadar 2 being screened at the Lok Sabah itself has created history. Currently, Gadar 2 continues to run to packed houses across the nation. In fact, trade predictions state that the business of the film will see yet another spurt in collections over the coming weekend.

