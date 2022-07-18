Filmmaker Karan Johar is back on the coffee couch! Season 7 of Koffee With Karan kicked off on Disney+ Hotstar with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt followed by actresses Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan as guests in the second episode. As the buzz around the show increases, it has landed in trouble with plagiarism controversy.

Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan 7 accused of plagiarism by a writer: ‘If you lift the copy, give the credit’

A writer-journalist took to social media and claimed that the second episode, which featured Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, had used her ideas for a new 'guessing game' segment. Both the actresses had to guess the name of the films on the basis of the badly described plots. Talking about Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Karan asks them, “a grown man who can’t tie his shoelaces ends up accidentally revealing his hidden identity to his former nanny.” The writer-journalists claimed that the said words were lifted verbatim from her 2020 content. The article was titled ‘Calling all Bollywood Buffs: Guess the movie with the help of these badly explained plots’ which included the same question.

Manya Lohit Ahuja wrote, “So #KoffeeWithKaran lifted the IP I started at @iDivaOfficial and used the whole copy verbatim??? I came up with this concept and I had a lot of fun writing these but to not be credited just because it was frivolous is not acceptable!? If you lift the copy, give the credit.”

She also wrote on Instagram, “I have decided that I cannot let this go. I want credit for my work— it may not be world-changing work, but it is mine nonetheless.” She tagged Karan Johar, the digital platform Disney+ Hotstar and creative writer Shreemi Verma on the post. They are yet to respond to the plagiarism controversy.

The new season of Koffee with Karan will see Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Akshay Kumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan as guests. Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Gauri Khan, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Maheep Kapoor, and Bhavana Pandey are also expected to appear.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is directing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani arriving in theatres on February 10, 2023. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. He is also set to direct an action film which will kick off in April 2023.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.