Last Updated 15.07.2022 | 1:37 PM IST

Koffee With Karan 7: Aamir Khan – Kareena Kapoor Khan to whip up a storm on Karan Johar’s show

By Subhash K. Jha -

It is a Koffee break for India’s most studied actor. It is now confirmed that Aamir Khan will be the only Khan superstar to make an appearance on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan 7 this season. Says a source close to Karan, “Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are not on the show this season. But Aamir Khan who has a big release coming up (Laal Singh Chaddha) will make an appearance on Karan’s show with Kareena Kapoor Khan his co-star in Laal Singh Chaddha.”

Koffee With Karan 7: Aamir Khan - Kareena Kapoor Khan to whip up a storm on Karan Johar's show

Koffee With Karan 7: Aamir Khan – Kareena Kapoor Khan to whip up a storm on Karan Johar’s show

Aamir and Kareena will discuss any and everything from their film together to their kids to their marriages. Says a source, “It’s a fun chat. Not just about their forthcoming film. Aamir and Kareena discuss their marriages, what works and what doesn’t in a marital relationship.”

Another star pair who is coming on the show is Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. The segment has turned out to be more entertaining than expected.

Also Read: Koffee With Karan 7: Janhvi Kapoor reveals she flirted with her teacher: “He definitely had a crush on me”

