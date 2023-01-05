Karan Johar appeared on the Masters’ Union podcast, where he talked about how Telugu industry is booming. He also slammed stars who charge Rs. 20 crores as remuneration but don't even give an opening in theatres of Rs. 5 crores.

Karan Johar slams actors who charge Rs. 20 crore fee but can’t assure Rs. 5 cr box office opening: ‘Delusion is one disease that has no vaccine’

“I have so much emotion. My heart lies in Hindi cinema. But if you ask me, as a business person, I think Telugu is a far more lucrative industry,” he said. When asked who is earning the money, the filmmaker said, “Unfortunately, a pie of that is with the movie stars. I might be murdered for saying this, but if you are opening to five crores and you are asking me for 20 crores, how is that fair? Delusion is one disease that has no vaccine.”

Karan Johar further revealed that his film Student Of The Year which launched Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra was a hit but he lost money. He recalled Yash Chopra had told him ‘a film never fails, a budget does.’ He said, “Like I told you about Student Of The Year. Like I made a hit film and lost my money. I literally popped a pill every night.”

Last year, during a roundtable discussion hosted by Galatta Plus, Karan Johar said that makerting is ridiculous in Hindi films. He said, “Today if I want to launch a new talent, a new boy or girl, nobody is going to watch that film. Because we’d have to promote that film so much that how do you recover that PNA (personal networking agency). So the way the marketing goes in other languages, Hindi is ridiculous.”

Meanwhile, Karan Johar’s next film is Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, will release in theatres in April this year. It stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

