Over the past couple of weeks or for that matter months, the hottest topic of discussion in the Bollywood circle has been Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s impending nuptials. In fact, there have been reams of reportage on the couple’s apparent wedding with dates flying fast. Well, we at Bollywood Hungama have managed to get an inside scoop on what could well be Bollywood’s most talked about wedding. Though we don’t have the final dates of the February wedding, we have managed to get some inside details on what to expect from their nuptials.

No Bollywood representation at Sidharth Malhotra – Kiara Advani wedding; event to be an intimate family affair

Sharing details, a source close to the development revealed exclusively to Bollywood Hungama that the function will be an intimate family affair in Rajasthan. “Unlike the proverbial big fat Bollywood wedding that everyone is expecting, Sidharth and Kiara have opted for a quiet family affair with both sides of their families in attendance. Currently the two are making a guest list of just 100 people who will be there, which will also include their teams.” Ask the source about the Bollywood representation at the function and he continues, “No, like most of the recent industry weddings, theirs too will not have any Bollywood celebrities joining in. The only two people from the industry who are likely to be invited are Ashvini Yardi and of course Karan Johar.”

If that was not enough, while their wedding ceremony will be a family affair, it is said that the couple will likely host a reception later in the city for their industry friends. “To include their industry friends and well-wishers in their joy, Sidharth and Kiara are also planning a reception in the city. Though a date has not been confirmed yet, the couple will most likely host an evening session with dinner for the film fraternity.”

Back on the work front, Sidharth Malhotra will soon be seen in Mission Majnu followed by Yodha, while Kiara Advani has RC15 and Satyaprem Ki Katha.

