Not too long ago, we had reported that Zee TV is now joining hands with Sunshine Productions after more than a decade to present viewers with a high-octane drama, ‘Maitree’. Set against the backdrop of Prayagraj, the show focuses on the exciting journey of Maitree and her soul sister, Nandini. While actors Shrenu Parikh, Namish Taneja, and Bhaweeka Chaudhary will play the roles of Maitree, Ashish, and Nandini respectively, popular television actor Zaan Khan will be seen playing the role of Ashish’s brother- Saaransh in the show.

Talking about Saaransh, he is an NRI, living in London who is very unpredictable and reckless; if he is nice to someone at one moment, he is capable of being rude to that person the very next minute. He is the opposite of how his brother Ashish is and doesn't follow any rules in his life. He does pretty much everything contrary to what is expected of him. He will be seen getting married to Maitree (played by Shrenu Parikh) on the show.

Talking about his character, Zaan Khan mentioned, “When I got a call for this role, I immediately said yes to them, just because of the character in the show. This character is very different from what I have played in the past and is the opposite of who I am in real life. I had to do a lot of preparation like attending workshops for this role. Saaransh is a Mumma's boy and tries to get away with his every wrongdoing, just because he has her support. I am sure with loads of twists and turns that my character will bring in, the audience will be hooked onto their television screens.”

Maitree revolves around two best friends who have been inseparable since their childhood, so much so that their mothers also question them as to what will they do when either of them gets married. While they are sure that nothing can break their friendship and that they will remain the best of friends even after marriage, it seems that life has its own plan for them, making everyone wonder - ulajh ke do ungliyan, chali jo barso saath… kya hua ki choote hath? Kya hua ki hue khilaaf ?

Maitree goes on air on Zee TV soon.

