The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has extended invitations to 398 distinguished artists and executives to join the organization in 2023. As per the official website, the membership selection is based on professional qualifications, with an ongoing commitment to representation, inclusion, and equity. Amongst them are filmmakers Karan Johar and Mani Ratnam, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur and RRR stars Jr. NTR and Ram Charan.

Amongst actors Jr. NTR and Ram Charan’s names crop up who’ve had an illustrious year with the massive success of RRR globally followed by an Oscar win for ‘Naatu Naatu’. Karan Johar has been named in the producers’ category whereas Mani Ratnam’s name is mentioned amongst the directors.

"The Academy is proud to welcome these artists and professionals into our membership. They represent extraordinary global talent across cinematic disciplines, and have made a vital impact on the arts and sciences of motion pictures and on movie fans worldwide," said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang to The Academy website.

As reported by Variety, “The 2023 class is 40% women. 34% belong to underrepresented ethnic/racial communities and 52% hail from 51 countries and territories outside the United States.”

Meanwhile, Ram Charan has welcomed his first child with his wife Upasana Konidela. On the work front, Jr. NTR will next star in Devara. Karan Johar, on the other hand, has his directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Mani Ratnam is currently riding high on the success of Ponniyin Selvan II.

