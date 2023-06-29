Satyaprem Ki Katha has finally released today in cinemas with a lot of expectations. It stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani and just last year, they delivered a blockbuster in the form of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022). Hence, trade, industry and their fans are hoping Satyaprem Ki Katha to also score big at the box office. On June 24, it was reported that the love story had secured a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The reports further mentioned that the length of the film is 146.02 minutes, that is, 2 hours, 26 minutes and 2 seconds.

CBFC allows ‘Ghapa Ghap’ in Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju but CENSORS the slang in Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha

Bollywood Hungama has now laid its hands on the cut list. Before granting the censor certificate, the CBFC asked for 7 changes. The members of the Examining Committee asked the word 'Cheliyaan' to be replaced with 'Saheliyaan' from the lyrics 'Radhe Ki Cheliyaan' in the song 'Gujju Pataka'. 'Ek shot' was deemed inappropriate and was replaced by 'Ek baar'. Interestingly, the dialogue, in its original form, can be seen in the trailer.

Thirdly, the words 'Ghapa Ghap' were muted from the 'Uske pehle toh dono ghapa ghap…' dialogue. It was the 2018 blockbuster Sanju, starring Ranbir Kapoor, that made the words ‘Ghapa Ghap’ famous. In the Sanjay Dutt biopic, Vicky Kaushal’s character utters the phrase and it was slang for sex. Yet, it was allowed by the CBFC then and the film was given a U/A certificate. But the same words were deleted in Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Coincidentally Satyaprem Ki Katha releases on June 29, the same day as Sanju. Moreover, Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Neha Sharma starrer Jogira Sara Ra Ra, which was released last month, on May 26, also had 'Ghapa Ghap' in a dialogue and it was removed by the CBFC.

That's not all. 'Dirty mind' was muted in the dialogue 'Dirty mind hai aapka Katha ji'. The label of 'Phenyl' was asked to be removed wherever it is shown in the film. Lastly, the makers were asked to submit documentary evidence for the stats mentioned at the end of the film. After these changes were made, the censor certificate was granted to the makers of Satyaprem Ki Katha on June 13.

