Bollywood actor Govinda has made a significant impact on the silver screen with memorable performances in several films. His chemistry with his co-stars has been adored by fans. However, when it comes to his personal favourite, Govinda openly declared Madhuri Dixit as the one. In fact, he even jokingly mentioned that if his wife Sunita wasn't present, he would have tried to woo Madhuri.

Govinda shares he would have wooed Madhuri Dixit if he wasn’t married to Sunita; says, “Sunita nahi hoti to pakka maine dore Madhuri ji pe daale hote”

During an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Govinda and Sunita played a rapid-fire round where Sunita was asked to guess her husband's favourite co-star. Without hesitation, Sunita immediately named “Madhuri ji” as the answer. Meanwhile, Govinda's response included both Madhuri and Rekha as his favourite co-stars. Talking about his co-stars Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Madhuri, Govinda said, “Kitne saal ka career hai in logo ka. And they are so beautiful and someone who is beautiful from inside, never run out of beauty. If you see, these people are the same as they were before.”

Govinda, further added, “Sunita nahi hoti to pakka maine dore Madhuri ji pe daale hote (Had Sunita not been there, I would have definitely tried to hit on her).” When Sunita was asked to react to this, she said, “I would have not known him also that time.”

During the same interview, Sunita was posed with another question, this time about guessing Govinda's favourite performance. Sunita confidently suggested the film Hatya as her answer. However, Govinda's response was a bit more nuanced as he divided his choice between Hatya, Haseena Maan Jayegi, and Swarg. He later added, “Haseena Maan Jayegi was my best performance. Wo mujhe isiliye lagta hai ki mujhe role acha nahi mila tha. Jo character hai, wo on the set taiyyar hua tha (I feel that because the role given to me was not nice. That character got ready on the set).”

For the unversed, Govinda and Sunita were married on March 11, 1987, in a secret ceremony. They were both very young at the time, Govinda was 24 and Sunita was 18.

