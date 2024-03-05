The 71st Miss World Festival is set to be a star-studded affair, with Karan Johar taking center stage as co-host.

The stage is set for the 71st Miss World Festival, and this year's grand finale promises to be a star-studded affair. Karan Johar, will co-host the event alongside the stunning Miss World 2013, Megan Young, making it a night to remember.

Karan Johar and Megan Young to co-host the 71st Miss World Festival in Mumbai

The Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, India, will be the venue for the grand finale. With his extensive experience in the entertainment industry, from directing and producing to hosting, Johar is sure to keep the audience engaged throughout the event.

Adding to the glamour is Megan Young, the beautiful Miss World 2013 from the Philippines. Since her crowning victory, Young has established herself as a successful actress and television host, captivating audiences with her elegance and grace.

KJo’s connection to Miss World goes beyond hosting duties. He served as a jury member in 2006, gaining valuable insight into the pageant and the inspiring women who compete. This unique experience adds another dimension to his co-hosting role.

The grand finale will also see India's Sini Shetty showcase her talent and grace on the global stage. Her dedication and impressive performances throughout the pageant have garnered much attention.

The event, live-streamed on Sony LIVE, will culminate in the crowning of the new Miss World by the outgoing queen, Karolina Bielawska. With Johar and Young at the helm, the 71st Miss World Festival promises to be a night filled with glitz, glamour, and excitement.

Besides this hosting gig, Karan seems to have a packed schedule as there will be back-to-back releases of projects under his production banner. The first will be a multi-starrer web show, Showtime, which will start streaming on March 8 on Disney+ Hotstar. Then, the Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna starrer Yodha is scheduled to release in theaters on March 15. And lastly, Sara Ali Khan’s Ae Watan Mere Watan will be released on Prime Video on March 21.

Also Read: From Alia Bhatt to Varun Dhawan: 5 best actors launched by Karan Johar

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.