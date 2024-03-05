Rakul Preet Singh is ready to jump back into work after her recent wedding with Jackky Bhagnani. According to a source close to the actress, she will soon begin filming for the highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 romantic comedy De De Pyaar De.

EXCLUSIVE: Rakul Preet Singh to start De De Pyaar De 2 shoot from mid-May; starts prep

The source exclusively told Bollywood Hungama, "The couple, Rakul and Jackky, have decided to put their honeymoon plans on hold and dive back into their work commitments. Rakul has already begun preparations for her upcoming film and will commence shooting for De De Pyaar De 2 from mid-May alongside Ajay Devgn."

De De Pyaar De 2 is expected to reunite Singh with her co-stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu from the first film. The original movie was a critical and commercial success, and the sequel has generated significant buzz among fans.

Readers may know that Rakul recently tied the knot with actor-turned-producer Jackky Bhagnani. The couple got married in a beautiful wedding in Goa on February 21. The couple got married as per Sikh tradition in the morning. Later in the evening, they got married as per Sindhi tradition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Speaking of the other cast members of De De Pyaar De, Ajay Devgn is currently awaiting the release of his film Shaitaan. Co-starring R Madhavan and Jyotika, it is slated to release on March 8. Meanwhile, Tabu is busy promoting Crew, a Rajesh Krishnan directorial. It also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon.

Also Read: Sequel Mania: Bhushan Kumar announces Dhamaal 4, De De Pyaar De 2, Raid 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and Aashiqui 3 in the pipeline: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.