Bollywood’s acclaimed playback singer Shaan is set to take the helm as the host of the highly anticipated seventh season of Crazy for Kishore, a popular show powered by Fever Network who continues its commitment to offering listeners high-quality programming that celebrates the golden era of Indian cinema and pays tribute to legendary artists, Kishore Kumar.

Shaan turns RJ, to host Crazy for Kishore season 7; says, “I have always secretly hoped…”

With his charismatic personality and extensive experience in the music industry, Shaan is poised to bring a fresh perspective to the beloved tribute series dedicated to the legendary playback singer Kishore Kumar. Crazy For Kishore pays homage to Kishore Kumar by showcasing his iconic songs and highlighting his influence on Indian music. Each episode of the show features renditions of Kishore Kumar's unheard instances, songs, trivia and memories. With Shaan at the helm, Crazy for Kishore Season 7 promises to deliver an unforgettable musical experience that honours Kishore Kumar's legacy while engaging audiences in a new and exciting way.

In addition to hosting the show, Shaan who is expected to share insights into Kishore Kumar's life and career says:

“Crazy for Kishore is that one show on the Radio that has always been my favourite. I have always secretly hoped and wished I could be a part of this show .. so when the season offer came my way. I grabbed it with both hands. Rohini and Her Team at Radio Nasha are superbly experienced and dedicated to this property and also extremely encouraging. This gave me a lot of confidence and really helped me in quickly donning the RJ hat. And of course when it comes to talking about The One and Only Kishore Kumar. I can go on and on.. about his voice, his personality, his personal stories, his influence on today’s music and singers. All in all, I am super excited to be the brand new Host on Crazy For Kishore, Shaan Se”

RJ Rohini, the Brand Content Director of Radio Nasha, added, "Crazy for Kishore is an incredible yet nostalgic journey. The unsaid facts about Kishore Kumar are still loved by many and he is that personality who never gets old. He is one of those singers with whom the Gen Zs still connect. We are again thrilled to come back with the seventh season of the show. Shaan’s voice will be the cherry on top for this show as his voice and music connect the hearts of this upcoming generation as well. Thanks to our listeners for showing so much love to this show."

The show will also be aired on Fever as well which has recently revamped itself with a fresh new look and positioning. Listeners will get to hear the show on Fever FM station from Monday to Friday from 4-5 pm and on Radio Nasha from Monday to Friday from 11 am-12 pm and 10-11 pm respectively.

