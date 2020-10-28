The recent past has not been rather kind to the film industry, with film production grinding to a halt. It is only now that shooting has resumed. Though the shoot of films has resumed, albeit on a rather low key, we hear that the Karan Johar led production house Dharma Production has run into some turbulence. In fact, reports state that the Entertainment Society of Goa has issued a showcause notice to Dharma for apparently littering a location where they were shooting.

This notice comes after a resident of Nerul, in Goa, complained that the Dharma Production crew disposed off garbage, which included biomedical waste, in a haphazard manner along the streets where they were shooting. As per a complaint by Lokhancho Ekvott Goa, a movement to save heritage sites in Goa, the shoot in question was being helmed by Shakun Batra with Deepika Padukone starring in the film. Criticizing the improper disposal of waste by the production crew, the complaint drew attention to the Directorate of Health Services that stated that in light of Covid-19, medical waste needed to be incinerated.

As for seeking redressal from Dharma Productions, Lokhancho Ekvott Goa has demanded a written apology from Karan Johar within the next 48 hours. Failing this, the movement has claimed that parcels of the garbage would be couriered to both Dharma Productions office as well as Karan Johar’s residence.

