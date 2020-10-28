Bollywood Hungama

Jennifer Lopez and Armie Hammer to star in action-comedy Shotgun Wedding, Ryan Reynolds to serve as executive producer

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actors Jennifer Lopez and Armie Hammer are coming together to star in an upcoming action-comedy titled, Shotgun Wedding. The film will be helmed by Jason Moore and the screenplay will be from Mark Hammer and Liz Meriwether.

According to Deadline, "The film follows Darcy (Lopez) and Tom (Hammer), who gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding just as the couple begins to get cold feet. And if that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken, hostage."

The film will roll early next year. Along with George Dewey, Ryan Reynolds is executive producing the film. James Myers and Scott O’Brien will oversee the production for Lionsgate.

